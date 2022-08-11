Major growth coming to Morgan County, W.Va., thanks to mountain biking trails￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Tourism is a huge part of the local economy in Morgan County.

A year after the completion of $25 million in renovations at the Cacapon Resort State Park lodge, the park was awarded $2.8 million to improve its mountain biking infrastructure, which will be a big help in regard to tourism.

The American Rescue Plan Act money will go toward the completion of the bike trail system at Cacapon State Park.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the funding will be used specifically for trail design and construction and development of bike facilities.

Lyn Goodwin, executive director of the Morgan County Economic Development Authority, said that the grant funding, which also includes $700,000 in local funds, will be used to design and construct an additional 35 miles of mountain bike trails at Cacapon Resort State Park…

