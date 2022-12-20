Lynch makes West Virginia history, scores third-runner up in Miss America 2023

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. —Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch made her community proud last week, as she became the second Miss West Virginia in history to make the top five at the Miss America competition.

The Martinsburg native finished as third runner-up to Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke, from Wisconsin.

Lynch had a surprise homecoming celebration at Musselman High School when she returned, with family, friends and a supportive community surrounding her.

“It was such a huge surprise” she said. “It was cool to see again, how the community can rally behind someone. At no point, throughout this entire six months, have I ever felt like I was alone.”

Lynch advocated on behalf of the agriculture industry in the nationally famed competition, telling her audience about the huge responsibility the industry has feeding 8 billion people all over the world, every day…

