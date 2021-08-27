Lydia McGoldrick Wilson dies after battle with COVID

Services Sunday in St. Marys for daughter of WVPA Board Member Jim McGoldrick

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lydia Anne McGoldrick Wilson, 35, of Morgantown, WV, passed away Aug. 23, 2021, at Monongalia General Hospital in Morgantown after a battle with the COVID-19 virus.

She was born April 27, 1986, in Parkersburg and was a 2004 graduate of St. Marys High School where she was active in the band and The Argus student newspaper and yearbook.

She was a member of St. Marys Pacesetters 4-H Club and assisted at the Boys and Girls Club of Pleasants County during her school years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in organizational communication studies from Ohio University and was senior human resource generalist at Profrac Services in Smithfield, PA.

She is survived by her parents, James and Eileen McGoldrick of St. Marys and Jane Derrington of Newport; son, 6-year-old Jake Preston Wilson of Morgantown and his father Michael; brother, Jonathan McGoldrick of Wellsburg, WV; sister, Karen Shrimpton and her husband Tim of Belmont, CA, and their sons, Alex and Oliver; step-siblings, Lainie Farence and her husband John of Fairmont, WV, and Bryan Mason and his sons Archer and Leo of Morgantown; grandfather, James McGoldrick and his wife Judy of Greer, SC; aunts, Gloria Armstrong of Butler, PA, Barbara Becilla-Christoff and her husband John of Efland, NC, and Mary Smailes of Hico, WV; and many cousins, including Stepfanie Armstrong of Butler.She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Elizabeth McGoldrick, in 2017.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with her grandfather, the Rev. Dr. James McGoldrick, officiating. Interment will be in St. Marys IOOF Cemetery immediately afterwards. Memorial gifts may be made to the Pleasants Community Foundation, 309 Second St., St. Marys, WV 26170.