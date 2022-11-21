Loving West Virginia will pause remodeling to host holiday pop-up shops

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Construction at Loving WV’s downtown storefront continues as they prepare to setup a holiday pop-up shop.

Loving WV, a locally owned small business, purchased their first storefront last spring. They create unique designs centered around West Virginia for T-shirts, hats, stickers, magnets and anything in between. Their items are sold online and in retailers around the area. And since purchasing the building in downtown Fairmont, they have been working diligently to get it ready to open for the holiday season.

Most recently, they have added a hand-painted sign to the top of the building, replaced windows and floors on the first and second floors, added electricity to the second and third floors, patched holes in the floor on the first floor and cleared out approximately five, 40-yard dumpsters of trash from the building, with help from the Main Street Fairmont Façade Grant.

Co-founder and co-owner Evan Chapman said they still have a lot of work to do, but are happy with what they’ve accomplished so far…

