The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senior Status Judge Robert C. Halbritter passed away July 7 at his home in Morgantown.

Judge Halbritter served as a circuit judge in the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) from December 15, 1971, to January 31, 1997, and then served as a senior status judge for many years.

He was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1971 and a member of the Kingwood City Council from 1962 to 1964.

“I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Judge Halbritter,” said Chief Justice John Hutchison. “When I was appointed in 1995, he immediately took me and a number of other new judges under his wing. He was a fantastic mentor to all of us and I considered him a true friend.”

“Judge Halbritter was a pillar of Preston County and exemplar of judicial integrity,” said Eighteenth Judicial Circuit (Preston County) Judge Steven L. Shaffer…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2022/07/longtime-west-virginia-judge-halbritter-dies-at-age-92/