LMC executive team grows with addition of Amber Vineyard

Elkins-based marketing agency announces new hire

ELKINS, W.Va. – LMC, an Elkins-based marketing agency, has announced the growth of its leadership team with the hire of Amber Vineyard as Operations Director and Senior Account Manager. In her role, Vineyard will partner with senior leadership to guide the agency’s rapid growth, manage day-to-day operations, and provide exemplary service to clients.

LMC’s Founder and Strategy Director, Lori Chenoweth, is eager to harness Vineyard’s experience to strengthen the agency’s internal processes and provide senior-level support to numerous clients.

“LMC has great potential, and we’ve only grazed the surface of our capabilities, said Chenoweth. “Amber brings tremendous experience, ambition, and enthusiasm to the team and is vital to our future success.”

Vineyard has more than a decade of experience in marketing, public relations, and communications. Most recently, she served as Chief Operations Officer and North Central Lead Director at Orion Strategies, overseeing strategic communications campaigns for clients and managing millions of dollars in television advertising, digital media, billboards, direct mail, and other marketing methods.

Vineyard is an alumna of Leadership West Virginia’s 2018 cohort and currently serves as a board member for Woodlands Development and Lending.

“I’m excited to join Lori and the experienced team at LMC,” Vineyard said. “In this new role, I hope to bring LMC’s vision into the next chapter. I’m ready to jump in and work with clients and implement strategies that propel the agency forward.”

About LMC

LMC is a boutique full-service advertising, marketing, and public relations agency in Elkins, West Virginia. LMC offers expert services in strategic planning, print design, web design, social media management, copywriting, outreach strategy, photography, and videography, among other capabilities. LMC strives to create and enhance brand position and awareness through strategic marketing and implementation.

For more information, contact LMC at 304-614-2363 or visit our website at agencylmc.com.