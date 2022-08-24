Lewisburg abortion rally a fundraiser for Women’s Health Center of West Virginia – with Video￼

By Matthew Young, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — “We’re gonna make sure that everyone who is anti-abortion hears what the hell we have to say!”

That’s what Del. Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, told a crowd of more than 100 people who rallied together in downtown Lewisburg on Tuesday to protest the state’s potential passing of a “no-exception” abortion law. Walker then led the crowd in a resounding chant of “My body, my choice!”

“Mountaineers are supposed to be free,” Walker continued. “But we have some imposters in the People’s House, and we need to vote them out!”

The rally, which also served as a fundraiser for the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia – the state’s only functioning abortion clinic – featured a musical performance from folk-rock band MA’AM, as well as remarks from Walker and several others…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/lewisburg-abortion-rally-a-fundraiser-for-womens-health-center-of-west-virginia—with/article_dfedae63-01c2-5253-b997-be92b83ab49e.html