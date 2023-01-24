Let Betsy Miles take you ‘Miles in a Minute’ with her daily updates from across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — West Virginia Executive Director Betsy Miles takes readers “Miles in a Minute” with quick updates on events around the Mountain State.

It’s late January in West Virginia and the temperatures are warm today and cold tomorrow. It’s a great time for a hike or winter sports. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t the only activities to enjoy when the temperatures drop and the snow begins to fall. Locations around the state offer winter fun in the form of ice skating, sledding, snow tubing, and snowmobiling.

Here’s tip: Did you know you can request a free copy of the 2023 West Virginia Vacation Guide. Just visit WVtourism.com. Read more here.

In Charleston, Jan. 30 to Feb. 4 is Restaurant Week, the celebration of local Charleston restaurants: You can savor an appetizer, entree, and dessert from a selected menu at many of the independent restaurants in Charleston. Reservations fill up very quickly.

At the WV Legislature, Wednesday is West Virginia Aviation Day, which is a great time to visit the Capitol and get information on aviation and airports in our state.

See ya tomorrow.