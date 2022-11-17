Legislative meetings bring West Virginia business, lawmakers to Cacapon

By Kate Shunney, The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — West Virginia lawmakers had a full menu of meetings, tours and social events during their three-day interim meetings at Cacapon State Park this week.

Tours and meetings began on Sunday, November 13 with high-profile discussions on a new consultant’s report laying out how the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources should improve their service delivery to state residents.

Legislators discussed the newly-released report at multiple committee meetings Sunday, pressing consultants for practical recommendations to come out of the $1 million agency review.

On Monday, lawmakers spent the morning taking tours of Harper’s Ferry or downtown Berkeley Springs, then returning to Cacapon for afternoon committee sessions…

To read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2022/11/15/legislative-meetings-bring-state-business-lawmakers-to-cacapon/