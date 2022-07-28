‘Last Chance’ Qualifier for 103rd WV Amateur Championship a full day

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The “Last Chance” qualifier for the 103rd WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place July 27 at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood, with a full day of excitement.

Tanner Elliott of Charles Town was the Medalist for the day and led the field of six qualifiers with a two under par 70.

The day included a four and a half hour rain delay and the largest playoff in WVGA history at the end of the day, when 10 players vied for the final two spots. Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling and Kyle Bird of Charleston faced eight other golfers in the playoff, and both scored birdies on the first playoff hole to advance.

Throughout the day, Zachary Null of Clendenin scored six birdies, while Tanner Elliott of Charles Town and three other players scored five birdies.

“I told them to plays their hearts out since this is their last chance at the Las Chance Qualifier,” said Greenhills’ General Manager Lisa Fox. “Even with the irritating rain and delay today, the course stayed in good shape.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier. There were 52 players starting the day and the other qualifying players from Wednesday were:

Ethan Hefner of Hurricane, (E) 72;

Matt Stollings of Chapmanville, (E) 72;

Joel Suder of Vienna, (+1) 73;

Gavin Goodrich of Wheeling, (+2), 74; and

Kyle Bird of Charleston, (+2), 74. The West Virginia Amateur Championship will take place July 31 – August 3 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 95 of the past 102 years.

