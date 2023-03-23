Ladies League of Marshall County, W.Va., continues to grow

By Derek Redd, Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — When the Ladies League of Marshall County formed in 2015, a group of 70 women strong came together to make an impact on the county in which they live, trying to spread that impact as far and as wide through the county as they could.

Fast forward to today, and the Ladies League’s impact continues to grow, as do its ranks. Now more than 150 Marshall County women are working in the community to make it shine brighter for their neighbors.

The Ladies League tries to cast a wide net in terms of where it tries to help, League President Cassie Sherman said. They donate monetarily and in kind to organizations like Helping Heroes, Catholic Charities and the Future of Moundsville Youth Center, among others. They volunteer at the Marshall County Back To School Fair and the Ohio Valley Night to Shine and ring bells during the holidays for the Salvation Army.

The club also is a Partner in Education with Center McMechen School and has teamed up with John Marshall High School’s Paws for a Cause, and stocks the blessings box on Seventh Street in Moundsville.

“Everybody has a different passion,” Sherman said. “All the women have something that they’re really interested in and that’s where they step in and help out.” …

