Kroger store in Gassaway, W.Va., to remain open

Senator Manchin applauds the work of Kroger and UFCW Local 400

RICHMOND, Va. – Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division today announced that its store in Gassaway, W.Va., will continue serving customers in and around Gassaway.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., praised Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leader’s for the announcement. The company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023.

“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” said Senator Manchin. “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”

The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide.

About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:

The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Richmond, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 18,000 associates. Kroger is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste efforts are aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Last year, Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated 16.5 million meals to charity and 3,606,296 pounds of food to food bank partners.