Klöckner Pentaplast plant planning major expansion in Raleigh County, W.Va.

By Josephine E. Moore The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A German company, which set up shop in Raleigh County more than 20 years ago, is now looking to invest $18 million to expand its plant and bring in about 80 new jobs.

During a Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners gave the green light to start the process of assisting Klöckner Pentaplast, a plastic manufacturer, in the financing for an $18 million expansion at its Beaver, W.Va., plant.

Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, said she’s been working with Klöckner Pentaplast for about two and a half years to assist in planning the 60,000-square-foot expansion.

“We felt that working with the Raleigh County Commission, through the construction and issuing a bond to help support the construction financing, and potential long-term financing on this project was really the best (interest) rate environment for Klöckner to be able to expand here,” Belcher said.

Belcher said the company’s goal with the expansion is to make the Beaver facility its “North American food hub facility.” …

