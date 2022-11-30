Kids get fun-filled peek into North Central West Virginia aviation and aerospace sector

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The aviation industry is playing the long game in North Central West Virginia.

The Marion County National Guard Armory was buzzing with wooden airplanes and drones whizzing overhead as part of the annual NASA Kids Day hosted by NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Education Resource Center.

For the last 20 years, the event known as “Day in the Park” lured middle school students from neighboring counties to the NASA IV&V center in the I-79 High Tech Park to get a taste of the work being done here.

This year, organizers moved the event to the armory on East Side and 100 kids filled the space Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, another 300 students will participate in different kinds of activities relating to the fields of aerospace, aviation and anything else under the science, technology, engineering, arts and math umbrella…

