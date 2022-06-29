Kevin Junkins promoted to Chief Medical Officer of Behavioral Health at Community Care of West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — After growing the behavioral health program by more than 600 percent, Kevin Junkins, MD, has been promoted to Community Care of West Virginia’s (CCWV) Chief Medical Officer of Behavioral Health.

Kevin Junkins

Junkins joined CCWV in 2017 to assist in the development of a Behavioral Health program that compliments existing Community Care services. Under his leadership, not only has the program grown exponentially, but the delivery of services has expanded as well.

“Dr. Junkin’s knowledge and direction has proven to be a truly valuable asset to our leadership team as we augment our services across North Central West Virginia and meet the needs of our patients,” stated Trish Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia.

Junkins obtained his undergraduate education at Potomac State College and West Virginia University. He attended medical school at West Virginia University where he completed a residency in General Psychiatry followed by a fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. He is board certified in General Psychiatry and in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

“I am proud of the work and growth that I have been part of at Community Care, and I am eager to see how else we can continue to grow the Behavioral Health program,” Junkins said. “I am committed to continuing to establish and expand services that will provide whole person care to our patients.”

Junkins grew up in Mount Storm, West Virginia and currently resides in North Central West Virginia with his wife, a teacher, and their two children.

###

Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in West Virginia serving more than 50,000 patients from 30 West Virginia counties with sixteen (16) community health center locations, fifty-four (54) school-based health sites, five (5) 340(b) pharmacies, and one (1) dental office. Community Care of West Virginia employs a dynamic team of more than 500 health professionals including MD, DO, FNP, PA-C, Psychiatrists, Psychologists, LICSW, LCSW, LGSW, RPH, and DDS’s. www.ccwv.org