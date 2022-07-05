Keeping safe in the water this summer in West Virginia￼

By Chloe Johnson, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Canoeing, kayaking, and tubing are all popular summer pastimes. But it is important to keep safety first when going out to enjoy time at the river. Keep the following tips in mind when heading out with paddle in hand to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Be sure that someone not going on the trip is aware of what rivers and trails will be traversed while out. Cellphones can call for help in case of an emergency. But often cellphone service is inconsistent when outside of city limits. It is best that someone knows where a trip is going and when they can expect travelers back home.

Keeping a physical map rather than relying on Google Maps to get around the river is also recommended by river safety advocacy group Friends of the River. Maneuvering a paddle or board while holding an electronic device can be difficult, and a cell phone can be destroyed if submerged in water. Also be sure to purchase a case that can protect cellphones if they come into contact with water, as they likely are while traveling in the kayak or raft…

