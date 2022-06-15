Keeping kids safe: West Virginia delegates hold session on school safety

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It didn’t take long for Rob Cunningham to cut to the heart of the matter Tuesday afternoon in Charleston.

Forty-eight hours after a mass shooting last month at an elementary school in rural Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Cunningham was tasked with a tall order from Gov. Jim Justice.

Cunningham is a former West Virginia state trooper and federal agent who now serves as deputy secretary of the state Department of Homeland Security.

His new assignment is to cast a keen eye on school safety here, with the purpose of crafting a Best Practices document in a post-Uvalde world…

