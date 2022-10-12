West Virginia Governor Justice proposes new plan to eliminate vehicle tax

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice wants to end the vehicle property tax in the state and has come up with a plan to do so without changing the Constitution by voting for Amendment 2 next month.

Justice said on Tuesday the new Car and All Vehicles Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act would end the car tax as soon as legislators approve it.

“I am proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending our Constitution,” he said in a virtual announcement. “This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid of the car tax. As soon as the House and Senate are ready to take this up, the bill is in their hands. It’s ready when they’re ready.”

Under his plan, all state residents each year who own a vehicle “would receive a full dollar for dollar refund for personal property taxes paid to the county Sheriff’s in 2022 and every year going forward. The refundable credit is paid from the West Virginia General Revenue Fund and does not in any way interfere with the property tax revenue stream guaranteed to local governments and school boards since 1932.” …

