Judge blocks West Virginia Hope Scholarship from going forward

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Parents hoping to use a portion of the West Virginia school aid formula for private or home school education for their children this coming school year were left in limbo Wednesday after a judge blocked the Hope Scholarship program.

After hearing arguments for and against motions Wednesday morning, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit granted a temporary and permanent injunction preventing further implementation of the Hope Scholarship program, calling the law “null and void.”

“In my view, the Legislature has violated its constitutional obligations regarding public education and funding by enacting … the Hope Scholarship,” Tabit said. “In my view, the plaintiffs and the public school system will suffer irreparable harm if the scholarship program and the legislation establishing it are not enjoined from being implemented.”

The Hope Scholarship gives parents the option to use a portion, $4,600, of their per-pupil expenditure from the state School Aid Formula for educational expenses, such as private-school tuition, home tutoring, learning aids and other acceptable expenses…

