John Duty of Hurricane makes it five wins for WVGA Senior Series event at Woodhaven

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After four wins earlier this season, John Duty of Hurricane earned his third consecutive Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event Wednesday. He took that honor at the Glade Springs Woodhaven Course with a four over par 74.

“Special thanks to Matt Felber and the entire crew at Woodhaven for always being spectacular hosts and making all who attended today feel welcome,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh. “Also, we thank Little General Stores for their continued support of the WVGA Senior Series and Mr. Chuck Workman and Appalachia Sport for helping the 80+ Division.”

“We were looking for a repeat event from last year with a great turnout, and we got it with 51 players today,” said Woodhaven’s PGA Director of Golf Matt Felber. “The weather cleared out and the course is in good condition.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross: Bill Ray of Beaver;

Senior Net: Stuart Scott of Beckley;

Silver Gross: John Duty of Hurricane;

Silver Net: Dennis Vass of Beckley;

Gold Gross: Ed McCall of Daniels;

Gold Net: Dickey Foster of Nitro;

80+ Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

80+ Net: Gary Roush of Mason.

Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Series at Woodhaven.

The Senior Series is back in action Monday, July 25, at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.