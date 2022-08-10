Joe Crislip takes Low Round honors for WVGA Senior Series event at Berry Hills

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Joe Crislip of Parkersburg earned the Little General Stores Low Round of the Day at the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) Senior Series event Monday at Berry Hills Country Club with a five over par 75.

Joe Crislip

“A field of 97 golfers saw hot and sticky weather today at Berry Hills, where conditions were tough once again this year,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh. “Also, we thank Little General Stores for their continued support of the WVGA Senior Series.”

When asked about his round on Monday, Crislip said, “I really didn’t strike the ball great today, but I putted fantastic and if you want to win one of these, you have to manage your game from tee to green but make the ones you’re supposed to make once on the green.”

The West Virginia Senior Series, which is presented by Little General Stores and conducted by the WVGA, is for players age 50 and up. Categories are: Senior, 50-59; Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

Division winners were:

Senior Gross: Mark Strickland of Boomer;

Senior Net: Brent Terry of Kenova;

Silver Gross: Joe Crislip of Parkersburg;

Silver Net: Greg Lawson of Barboursville;

Gold Gross: Mike Wiley of White Sulphur Springs;

Gold Net: Bill Yoho of New Haven;

80+ Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

80+ Net: Bill Yoho of New Haven of Mason. Click here for the event leaderboard: Senior Series at Berry Hills.

The Senior Series is back in action Tuesday, August 16, at Preston Country Club.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

-30-

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages, especially our senior men and women, to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.