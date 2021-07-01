Jefferson County, W.Va., native proud to be among empowered women in Miss American Org., to support other females in service

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Jaelyn Wratchford picked up a recent newspaper and commented on how weird it was to see herself on the front page, with the Jefferson County native shown being crowned Miss West Virginia.

She considered what it was like standing on the stage Saturday night at Airborne Church, the crown being placed on her head as she stood next to runner-up and best friend Sabrina Harrison.

“You’re standing there, and I was fortunate enough to be standing there with my best friend,” Wratchford said. “I met her through the Miss West Virginia Organization, and we’ve been friends for years now. It came down to the two of us, and we just couldn’t stop saying, ‘You’re going to do amazing. You’re going to do amazing. You’re going to do amazing.’ We both were stunned. I think we kind of stopped listening for a second as it was named. There was no thoughts. I couldn’t stop saying ‘thank you.’ You can’t believe it.”

Wratchford compared the feeling to living a dream, a surreal sense that still hasn’t fully set in…

