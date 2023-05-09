Indie Sparrow Boutique announces its Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration on Friday in Beckley

WV Press Release Sharing

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Indie Sparrow Boutique has announced a 1 p.m. Friday, May 12, ribbon cutting to launch its grand reopening of the business, which is returning to its original Beckley location — 610 North Eisenhower Drive — after seven years in Beaver. The Beckley Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is also promoting this celebration.

Dana Shammaa

Peni Adams, senior business advisor at the West Virginia Hive – the entrepreneurship arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority — works closely with Dana Shammaa, owner of Indie Sparrow Boutique. “I watched Dana overcome so many obstacles during the pandemic shutdown,” said Adams. “Many small businesses didn’t survive, but Indie Sparrow did because Dana pivoted her business to Facebook! The move to her original location is just another example of Dana’s dedication to meeting the needs of her customers.”

Shammaa said the new, yet original, location of her business will be celebrated both Friday and Saturday with special Mother’s Day sales, refreshments, and drawings for prizes and giveaways. She said 103 CIR will be broadcasting live at noon on Friday during the grand reopening celebration.

“As for why I moved back to Beckley, simply put, being in Beckley is more convenient for my customers; they can now pop in on their lunch break or make a quick stop while they’re out and about doing other things right here in the heart of Beckley,” said Shammaa.

About the West Virginia Hive Network

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.