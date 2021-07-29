Increase in local Lyme disease cases concerns West Virginia health officials

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A jump in the number of cases of Lyme disease locally has health officials concerned.

The Mercer County Health Department is reporting a 300 percent increase of the tick-borne disease since the end of June.

Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said the trend started this month after cases this year gradually increased to 45 at the end of May and with six more in June the total was 51 by July 1.

“We have had 19 cases reported in July” to bring the total number to 70, he said.

Topping said a combination of factors has most likely contributed to the spike.

“I think there are people enjoying the summertime weather and there are more outdoor activities now,” he said. “More people are outside mowing and weed eating. More people are in the woods hiking and camping.”

An overabundance of deer in the area contributes to the problem as well, he added…

