Ida’s sweep through West Virginia less damaging than feared

By Rick Steelhammer, Charleston Gazette-Mail



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rainfall that descended across West Virginia as Tropical Depression Ida swept through the state caused scores of small streams to rise out of their banks, triggered dozens of slides that temporarily blocked roads and uprooted enough trees to leave 11,000 homes and businesses without power.

But it could have been much worse.

Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, and up to 6 inches in isolated areas with exceptionally heavy downpours, along with damaging winds and a tornado or two were considered possible prior to the storm’s arrival. Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday issued a State of Emergency proclamation for the entire state, authorizing an initial activation of up to 60 National Guard troops.

As it turned out, most of the state received less than 2 inches of rain, while a relatively narrow corridor of storm activity stretching northeastward from Logan to Preston County bore the brunt of Ida’s output — 3 to a bit more than 4 inches of rain…

