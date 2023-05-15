Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins, Argyle Downes of Charles Town take WVGA 23rd Junior Match Play titles

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va — The final day of play for the Junior Match Play Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place Sunday at Parkersburg Country Club.

Kerri-Anne Cook and Savannah Hawkins

In the girls’ championship match, Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins defeated Oceana’s defending champion Kerri-Anne Cook 6 and 5. Following the win, Hawkins said, “I played much better today than yesterday, and I’m happy with the win.”

On the boys’ side, Argyle Downes of Charles Town defeated Jack Michael of Huntington 1 up to claim the championship title. Starting the semi-finals earlier Sunday, Michael defeated Andrew Johnson of Hurricane 7 and 6, while Downes defeated Tanner Vest of Shady Spring 1 up.

“This event on Mother’s Day weekend give parents a great opportunity to watch their kids play, especially the mothers of Savannah and Argyle,” said Head Golf Professional Adam Chesnut. “Our course is as good as it’s ever been and the credit goes to Superintendent Pat Maher and his crew for having it in top-notch shape.”

“We want to congratulate Savannah and Argyle and thank everyone at the Parkersburg Country Club for hosting the 23rd Junior Match Play Championship,” said WVGA Interim Executive Director Chris Slack.

Argyle Downes and Jack Michael

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia. We also focus on teaching fundamentals and developing young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.