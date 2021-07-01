Huntington, W.Va., mayor testifies city is in recovery from opioid crisis, but needs money to help heal

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After seven weeks of grueling yet captivating testimony from a multitude of witnesses detailing how the opioid crisis caught fire and has continued to burn, the city of Huntington and Cabell County presented their last witness in the trial against distributors on whom they place the blame.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams took the stand as the final witness to testify how Huntington went from failing to arrest its way out of the opioid crisis to becoming the “recovery capital” of the country.

“I’m not looking for a money grab,” he said. “All I am looking for is the capacity to make sure my community can heal.”

Leaving the courthouse following a day of testimony, Williams said he was glad to speak on behalf of the citizens and is excited to see where the lawsuit goes…

