Huntington, W.Va., Fly In Festival offers impressive lineup of roots music this weekend

By Derek Halsey, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — In a still uncertain time for the live music industry, Huntington’s Fly In Festival will take place this weekend outdoors along the banks of the mighty Ohio River.

The event combines the best in live bluegrass and old-time music with skydiving, airplane tours, kayaking opportunities and two prestigious fiddle and guitar competitions, all on the same weekend. Happening Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27 and 28, the Fly In Festival is an event that you can drive, boat, hike and fly into at its location at the Robert Newlon Airport, found at 6090 Kyle Lane on the eastern edge of Huntington.

The lineup for this weekend’s musical get-together features the best of bluegrass music including musicians and bands that have garnered more than 50 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards over the years. The old-time string bands on the schedule are equally impressive with countless awards and music competitions won among the artists on the bill.

Friday’s lineup will feature headliners Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley featuring bass player extraordinaire Mike Bub…

