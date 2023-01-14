Huntington High School, Winfield High School advance in 2023 Academic Showdown

WV Press Release Sharing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two teams have advanced out of the first regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown.

Huntington High School Team 1, Cabell County, earned first place; and Winfield High School Team 1, Putnam County, earned second place today during the competition at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.

Both have earned a spot in the finale on March 31, 2023, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

Huntington High School Team 1 won first place in the Marshall University regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown.

Winfield High School Team 1 won second place in the Marshall University regional of the 2023 Academic Showdown.

The Showdown is an academic head-to-head competition testing students’ knowledge in subject areas including math, history, sports, fine arts and more. Students in grades 9 -12 may participate, and schools may enter up to two teams to compete in the double elimination regionals.

The 2023 field of competitors includes 71 teams from 40 high schools representing 26 counties – an increase of 51 teams over last year.

Teams participating in today’s competition included:

High Schools Hurricane Team 1 & 2 Huntington Team 1 & 2 Poca Point Pleasant Team 1 & 2 Spring Valley Team 1 & 2 Wahama Team 1 & 2 Wayne Team 1 & 2 Winfield Team 1 & 2

The Academic Showdown is a partnership between the WVDE, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.

Learn more about the Academic Showdown on the WVDE website.