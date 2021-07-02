Huntington-Cabell County, W.Va., rests at opioid trial; judge weighing defense’s dismissal request

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — After resting its months-long case in which the city of Huntington and Cabell County accused drug distributors of helping to cause the opioid crisis in the area, the municipalities faced their biggest obstacle Thursday — satisfying an inquisitive judge.

The trial stemmed from the local governments’ accusations against AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health and McKesson Co., who they accuse of fueling the opioid crisis by shipping 127.9 million dosage units of opioids to the community over eight years before a reduction of shipments made people with substance use disorder turn to illicit drugs.

The distribution companies argue the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors’ prescribing habits and West Virginians’ history of poor health as the reasons behind the shipments.

After 32 days of testimony from witnesses, the plaintiffs rested their case Thursday, which was followed by a day of arguments from the defense, who seek to have the case tossed out…

