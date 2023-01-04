Hope Gas enters deal to acquire Peoples Gas West Virginia service area

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown-based Hope Gas announced on Tuesday that it has entered an agreement with Essential Utilities to purchase Peoples Gas WV.

Peoples is a Pennsylvania-based energy company serving 740,000 customers in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky. Hope Gas said it is working to acquire the West Virginia portion of Peoples’ territory covering 15 counties.

Hope said the transaction is subject to review and approval by the West Virginia Public Service Commission and is expected to close by the middle of 2023.

Hope Gas is a subsidiary of Hearthstone Holdings, which owns regulated natural gas and water distribution utilities in West Virginia, Arizona, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina and Ohio. In September 2022, Hearthstone finalized the acquisition of Hope Gas from Dominion Energy…

