Hit show American Pickers heading to film in West Virginia

By Eric Cravey, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Crews from The History Channel hit documentary series “American Pickers” are coming to West Virginia in search of unique relics.

According to a new release, crews plan to film episodes of television series throughout the area in March 2023.

The show explores the world of antique “picking” and follows skilled “pickers” in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

“They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” states the release.

As they travel the Mountain State, they are looking to meet residents who have remarkable and exceptional items. The goal of the “picking” is to give historically-significant objects a new life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way…

