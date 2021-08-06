Herald-Dispatch newspaper cuts ribbon on new Braley Road location in Huntington, W.Va.

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A rousing round of applause was given by guests and members of the community Thursday as the ribbon was cut on the new location of The Herald-Dispatch newspaper.

“We’re really excited about this new building,” said Doug Skaff, president and publisher of HD Media. “We are putting our synergies together and how we can better serve our customers.”

Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony, which also featured an open house with prizes and special guests from Marshall University, including cheerleaders and Marco the mascot.

Skaff said the decision to move was based on the company’s changing space requirements.

“Our goal is to deliver the news to the community in the best and most efficient manner as possible,” he said. “Although we are sad to leave our old building behind, which served us well for so many years, we look forward to the new days ahead. As we continue to grow and expand our operations to bring news and content to our readership, we must continue to make changes that will create a fun new environment for our employees and streamline our business practices, which will create a world-class product and experience for all our customers.” …

