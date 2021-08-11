Heat doesn’t deter WVGA Senior Series players at Berry Hills Country Club

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mike Koreski of Parkersburg shot the Little General Stores Low Round of Day at the Senior Series event today at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.

“I’ve been playing well lately,” said Koreski. “These are a good group of guys who play in the Senior Series and I enjoy each one of them.”

Mike Koreski of Parkersburg

Berry Hills Country Club Head Golf Professional Berry Evans said, “As the golf pro here, I love watching good golfers, like this field of 88 senior golfers, and enjoy showing off our course and facilities.”

In addition to Koreski winning the Senior Gross category, other winners today were:

Senior Net: Greg Jones of Ona;

Silver Gross: Douglas Taylor of Charleston;

Silver Net: Rich Tetrick of Cross Lanes and Scott Mills of Chapmanville;

Gold Gross: John Drake of Cottageville and Eddie Griffith of Chapmanville;

Gold Net: John Wiseman of Winfield; and

80 + Gross: Bob White of Hurricane; and

80 + Net: Jack Richards of Scott Depot.

The event, for players age 50 and up, included four players over 80. Categories are: Senior, 50-59;Silver, 60-69; Gold, 70-79; and 80+.

The Senior Series is back in action next week in back-to-back days at Preston Country Club and The Pines Country Club.

For more information please visit wvga.org.

