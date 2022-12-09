Hate crime investigation numbers differ at West Virginia, national levels

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Nationwide, when there is an investigation of a hate crime, 75% of the time the crime was inspired by race or religious bias, according to FBI data.

But a closer look at the numbers in West Virginia, however, reveal some surprising details, explained Tim Swanson, Supervisory Special Agent for the Pittsburgh FBI.

Swanson was among those speaking at “Protecting The Public: Civil Rights Enforcement in West Virginia,” a seminar hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia at the Temple Shalom in Wheeling.

He showed the most current 2020 FBI hate crime statistics noting that nationwide there were 8,263 hate crime incidents during that year affecting 11,129 victims. These figures were based on the reporting of 11,885 of 18,810 law enforcement agencies in the nation…

