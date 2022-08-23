‘Harrison County is on the move,’ says U.S. Senator Joe Manchin￼

By Charles Young, WV News

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. —Harrison County is on the move, said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Monday evening.

Manchin, the keynote speaker at the Harrison Chamber’s 103rd Annual Dinner, said the county is an important hub of innovation and economic development for the state.

“This is a very elite part of our state — North Central West Virginia is something that the rest of the state looks at,” he said. “You have the Eastern Panhandle and you have North Central. Those are two juggernauts for our state right now. If we could mimic this and take it all around the state, it would be unbelievable.”

Manchin went on to share stories about his visits to the White House during the Trump and Biden administrations and discussed his negotiations with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that lead to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/harrison-county-is-on-the-move-says-west-virginia-sen-joe-manchin/article_5820e170-2238-11ed-b9e2-a3cf0f0269a7.html