Harpers Ferry National Park Association announces name of first successful peregrine falcon fledging in decades

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — John Brown has been the celebrity of Harpers Ferry for so long, but now, there’s a new draw to town, with the first successful peregrine falcon fledging in almost 70 years.

The association turned to the public for potential names, voting on the options on Facebook. It was announced July 21 that the baby will be called Harper, with the submission coming from Elizabeth Albaugh Dehne.

“We are so grateful to all the people who have contributed to protecting peregrine falcons at Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and throughout the region,” park spokesperson Leah Taber said. “The birds have responded well to these efforts. It’s thrilling and inspiring to see a successful fledging from a wild pair at this historic breeding location for the first time in 70 years.”

Taber said the park staff and volunteers have been monitoring the falcons since early spring in hopes of having a successful fledging, so many things that could happen to prevent the baby from reaching this point in its life…

