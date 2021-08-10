Group that attempted to start West Virginia’s first public charter sees path forward

By Caity Coyne, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A group that previously tried to start West Virginia’s first public charter school is making a second attempt under new rules passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

The West Virginia Academy, based in Monongalia County, lost a legal battle in June when it tried to force the state Department of Education to allow the school to open. John Treu, volunteer president of the Academy and acting board chairman, said that case was filed before the Legislature implemented policies expanding options for potential charter schools.

Eddie Campbell, Jr., superintendent for Monongalia County Schools, could not be reached for comment Monday.

“We filed that action prior to the change in the laws, and when we decided to proceed, the only path of approval would have been through the local school boards. If we still had to go through the school boards, if that was our only option, we would have continued the lawsuit,” Treu said…

