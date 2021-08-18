Greenbrier East principal: West Virginia Governor Justice was “obvious choice” for coaching job

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Out of six people who applied for the Greenbrier East High School boys basketball coaching job in July, Gov. Jim Justice was the “obvious choice,” Greenbrier East Principal Ben Routson said in a statement Tuesday.

Routson’s statement came six days after the Greenbrier County Board of Education voted to delay its consideration of whether to approve Superintendent Jeff Bryant’s recommendation to hire Justice as the boys basketball coach at the school.

Routson gave the statement because of a “great deal of attention given to the head basketball coach position at Greenbrier East High School.”

All six people who applied were interviewed and asked the same questions dealing with coaching experience, basketball philosophy, and player and student development, Routson said…

