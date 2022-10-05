Greenbrier County breaks ground on new $63 million water project

W.Va. Senator Baldwin joins Governor Justice, Mayor White, city officials for water plant groundbreaking

WV Press Release Service

CALDWELL, W.Va. – Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin joined Gov. Jim Justice, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, and other city officials on Monday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Greenbrier County’s new $63 million water project. The project, which is expected to take approximately two-years to complete, will upgrade and enhance Lewisburg’s existing water system.

“This is going to be huge for the area,” Sen. Baldwin said. “Yes, the plant is here in Lewisburg. But the work that’s about to happen will significantly improve water distribution and quality for folks all over the region.”

The City of Lewisburg serves as Greenbrier County’s regional water supplier. As a result, the city’s water treatment facility operates near or at full capacity 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. Among other enhancements, the modernization-project will increase plant output capacity from 1,200 to 4,000 gallons per minute (GPM), replace undersized water mains, and construct storage space to accommodate 3 million additional gallons of water for public use.

Baldwin, who worked with West Virginia’s Legislature to assist in funding the project, praised Mayor White, City Manager Misty Hill, and Director of Public Works Tony Legg for their “hard work and unwavering dedication.” Mayor White shared Sen. Baldwin’s sentiment when offering similar praise to the members of Lewisburg’s City Council who were present: Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, and Valerie Pritt. Councilmembers John Little and Aaron Seams were not on-hand for the ceremony.

“We closed City Hall so that our employees could be here for this occasion,” White told those in attendance. “They truly do work so hard.”

“This was the team,” White continued. “Water is life. They were willing to get on board and be a part of the solution. Let’s give them all a big hand for all the easements they were able to get. This is truly a day of answered prayers.”

White explained how a “group effort” was necessary to make the water project a reality, before introducing Gov. Jim Justice as “The man who got us to the finish line.”

Justice said, “There are lots of accolades that can be passed around to lots and lots of folks. At the end of the day, I’m a real believer in logic and reason. I’m a believer in what’s best for all of us.”

“As the mayor said, ‘What gives us life is water,’” Justice added. “Without any question, water is so essential in every way to every aspect of all of our lives.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sen. Baldwin took a moment to appreciate the scope of the project, saying, “There are more than 12,000 people who rely on this facility every day for their water. The Public Works Department, everyone at the city – it’s a huge undertaking. We all owe them our sincere gratitude.”

“I have to agree with Mayor White,” Sen. Baldwin concluded. “Today is a day of answered prayers.”