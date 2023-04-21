Grant County Bank donates $10,000 to local food pantry

WV Press Release Sharing

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Grant County Bank is pleased to announce the donation of $10,000 to Blackwater Ministerial Association, Inc. (BMA), which operates a food pantry that services the Davis, Thomas, Canaan Valley, and Harman-areas of West Virginia.

As the food pantry searches for a permanent location, this donation is more important than ever. Since losing its permanent site last year, BMA has found itself moving from temporary location to temporary location.

“The mission of the food pantry is to purchase, manage, and distribute perishable and non-perishable food to people who are home-bound, food insecure, and those living on marginal levels of income in the Davis, Thomas, Canaan Valley, and Harman-areas of Tucker and Randolph Counties,” says Veronica Staron, Blackwater Ministerial Association Director.

Currently, BMA serves food to 75–90 households each month and also provides emergency assistance to community members in need.

“This donation will greatly assist the food pantry in jump-starting the fundraising campaign to build an appropriate location to serve as a hub for the storage, packaging, and distribution of food and other emergency needs. Most importantly, this donation will help us meet the vital and basic needs of people and families in the communities we serve,” says Staron.

Plans are in motion for BMA to locate a new, permanent site to serve as a food pantry hub for future growth.

“We are thrilled to be able to assist in this project, which will provide the food pantry with a permanent location to continue to carry out the impactful and needed services that they provide to struggling families in the area,” says George Ford, President and CEO of Grant County Bank.

About Grant County Bank

The Grant County Bank was chartered as a West Virginia state bank on August 6, 1902 and began operations on August 15 with its first office in Petersburg, WV. Our mission of providing financial services and products to families, small businesses, and the agricultural community has served both our customers and the bank well over the years.

Subsequently, The Grant County Bank has expanded its marketplace throughout the Potomac Highlands and now operates a total of seven offices in six counties. After more than a century of continued service, The Grant County Bank is truly “Committed to The Communities We Serve” and is a subsidiary of Highlands Bankshares, Inc., also headquartered in Petersburg, WV.