Governor’s Summer Schools offers West Virginia high school students an expansion of education and experience over the summer

By Julia Manley, WV News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The state of West Virginia and the Department of Education offer the free Governor’s Schools summer program to middle and high school students.

The Governor’s Schools for both 2020 and 2021 will be held this summer, since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions put the program on hold a year ago. Officials said they want to make sure the students who missed out in 2020 have the option to attend this summer.

Sherry Keffer, coordinator of the Governor’s Schools program, said officials are elated to give back to the students of West Virginia, since they have been through so much.

“I think it is vital for them,” she said. “What is really important about having these schools in these stressful times, these programs give them a chance to grow.” …

