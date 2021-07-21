Governor Justice asks media, West Virginians to ‘stand down’ on family business legal and financial cases

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday asked West Virginians and media outlets in the state to “sit back and wait and watch” how multi-million dollar lawsuits between Justice family companies and a Virginia-based bank play out.

During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Justice said he expected a really good outcome “if truth prevails” in legal proceedings in multiple cases between his family-owned businesses and Carter Bank & Trust, based in Martinsville, Virginia, about 50 miles south of Roanoke.

Justice also said he expected something to “come out” Wednesday regarding his family’s lawsuit against Greensill Capital, based in the United Kingdom, but didn’t describe the nature of what was to come out about the case.

Justice’s comments Tuesday came in response to questions from media outlets regarding a MetroNews report that Carter Bank filed two confessions of judgment against the governor and his wife, Cathy Justice, in Martinsville Circuit Court earlier this month…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/gov-justice-asks-media-west-virginians-to-stand-down-on-family-business-legal-and-financial/article_a3b8da36-0067-513d-aaec-69af3a611c06.html