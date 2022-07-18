Governor Justice announces over $18.1 million in ARC grant awards for projects across West Virginia

WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice today announced over $18.1 million in Appalachian Regional Commission grant funding recommendations for 14 projects in communities across West Virginia.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments across the Appalachian region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia.

West Virginia’s ARC grant program, which is managed by the State Development Office, provides financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects through a partnership of federal, state, and local participants…

