Governor Justice announces $548 million in fed money for repairing, replacing bridges across West Virginia; plus vehicle registration, titling to all-digital

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring an additional $548 million across five years to West Virginia to address its ailing bridge system.

Also, in 2023 West Virginia will become the first state to totally digitize its vehicle titling and registration process, he said.

Bridge money

The total bridge project figure is $548,083,740, providing $109,616,748 per year. That will be added to the $167 million per year the state already spends on bridges, Justice said.

“It’s just more and more and more good stuff,” he said…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/12/14/justice-announces-548-million-in-fed-money-for-repairing-replacing-bridges-across-wv-plus-vehicle-registration-titling-to-all-digital/