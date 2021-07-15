Governor Jim Justice presents $1M check to Bridgeport, W.Va., man

By Lori L. Riley, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — In a banquet room suited for hundreds, a handful of employees of the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center gathered to hear Gov. Jim Justice talk about West Virginia’s future in technology.

Unbeknownst to them, the $1 million winner of the vaccination lottery was about to be announced. And the winner was one of them.

To prevent suspicions, the governor chatted for about seven minutes about the future of West Virginia’s science and technology industries.

“We’ve hungered for opportunity for a long, long time,” Justice said. “And we’ve absolutely been kinda shoved to the background — we have, let’s just call it like it is — we just plain have. People didn’t even consider us for a long, long time.”

With DataRobot’s recent opening in Morgantown — propelling West Virginia further into the highest of high-tech fields, that of artificial intelligence — the state could be seeing a trend, said the governor…

