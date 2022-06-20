Gov. Justice, Department of Tourism announce nine larger-than-life Almost Heaven swings at scenic locations across West Virginia

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism are inviting West Virginians – and all those who love West Virginia – to celebrate the Mountain State’s birthday today by posting photos to social media of their favorite places around the state. This year, the Department of Tourism has picked nine of the most Instagramable spots across West Virginia to debut handcrafted, larger-than-life Almost Heaven swings located in some of the state’s most scenic locations.



For the past five years, the Department of Tourism has asked West Virginians to celebrate the state’s birthday by sharing their favorite Almost Heaven places and moments on social media. The response has been unbelievable: tens of thousands of posts that have reached tens of millions of people around the world, showcasing West Virginia’s unmatched beauty.



“We’ve got a lot to celebrate this year, so I’m calling on all West Virginians to help us make this birthday even more special,” Gov. Justice said. “The research shows just how important this is – now, more than ever, people are planning their vacations based on what they see on social media. Help us show the world just how great it is here in Almost Heaven, West Virginia!”



To make this year’s celebration even bigger, the Department of Tourism teamed up with students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center to build the nine supersized wooden swing sets where you can take in the stunning views at some of the most scenic spots in the state.

“The Nicholas County students did an amazing job with this project – we couldn’t have imagined a more perfect backdrop to add to these scenic spots,” said West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “So much hard work and skill went into each one, and we are excited to share them with the world, starting today.”

As a pilot project, one swing was placed in a scenic location or overlook in each of the state’s nine travel regions. The swing sites were strategically positioned after analyzing over 100,000 social media posts from across the state to find some of West Virginia’s most beloved vistas.

The first nine swings can be found in the following spots: