Gayle Manchin touts Appalachian excellence at Fairmont, W.Va., tech conference￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Robert H. Mollohan Research Center was sold out this week.

The inaugural installment of the Tech Yeah Technology Conference kicked off Monday evening at the Mollohan Center in Fairmont’s High Tech Park. The conference will conclude Thursday.

The conference included over 200 professionals and representatives who wanted to learn about the technology opportunities in West Virginia and network among companies in and out of the state.

Alongside the guests were booths set up showing off the work of companies ranging from Google to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Punctuating Tuesday’s event was a keynote address from Gayle Manchin, co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, who filled her 30-minute time slot with many of the works the ARC has made possible in the 13 states covered by the ARC…

