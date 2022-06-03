GameChangers, the state’s new anti-narcotics program to focus on safety of West Virginia’s youth￼

By Chase Hughart, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators and a country musician met at the Greenbriar Restort on Wednesday to discuss the safety of West Virginia’s youth.

Sens. Joe Manchin D, and Shelley Moore Capito, R, and country musician Brad Paisley held a press conference to discuss GameChangers, the state’s new anti-narcotics program for schools. Governor Jim Justice was scheduled to meet as well but chose not to make an appearance on account of him developing Lyme disease.

“What GameChangers is doing is making us aware of something in front of us every day,” Manchin said at the beginning of the conference. “Every child should have a safe place not always at home. They can’t count on that home being a safe place.”

With West Virginia continuing to lead the country in drug overdose deaths, the need for action is becoming ever more prevalent. GameChangers addresses the issue by providing education as well as a providing a safe place for children with parents suffering from substance abuse…

