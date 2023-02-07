GameChanger launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’ in West Virginia

Initiative addresses dangers of counterfeit pills and deadly fentanyl

WV Press Release Sharing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In its continuing effort to address substance misuse and the counterfeit pill and fentanyl crisis in West Virginia, GameChanger is launching the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to encourage parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers, and students to start the conversation about the dangers of fentanyl, taking fake pills and illicit drugs. This multi-media campaign is being provided to schools and families at no cost.

GameChanger launched this latest initiative with the support of the West Virginia Department of Education and in conjunction with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Discovery Channel.

The program centers around a film produced by GameChanger and Los Angeles-based FGPG Productions, featuring former West Virginia University women’s basketball standout Meg Bulger. The “One Pill Can Kill” film will be presented at all West Virginia middle and high schools. Along with the film, other campaign components will include a robust social media campaign and resources for parents, grandparents, and guardians, including a letter detailing the program, a link to the film, and a parent tool kit.

“Everyone knows we are in a deadly crisis, and anything we can do to educate our students and parents will help save lives,” West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools David Roach said. “Our students are our future and our number one priority, and we must do everything we can to protect them and keep them safe. I thank GameChanger for providing such a comprehensive and well-done program at no cost to our schools.”

Joe Boczek

“GameChanger is committed to saving lives through prevention education,” added GameChanger executive director Joe Boczek. “Opioid and substance misuse and fentanyl are killing our youth, destroying our families, and threatening the core of our West Virginia communities. We are bound and determined to stop this deadly crisis. We believe the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign will help us do just that.” Additionally, GameChanger, in collaboration with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and the DEA, will continue to provide prevention education programs, including working directly with West Virginia schools to implement and monitor student peer leadership programs, which, according to research, enables children to make healthy choices about alcohol, opioids, and other drugs.

###

GameChanger is a Student-Powered Substance Misuse Prevention Movement working to educate, support and empower young West Virginians to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles while preparing to be our leaders of tomorrow. To learn more about the program, visit GameChangeUSA.org.